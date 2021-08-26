Angola: President Expected in Lunda Norte Thursday

25 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço is expected in the eastern province of Lunda Norte Thursday for a two-day working visit, Civil Affairs Office to the President of the Republic has announced.

On the first day of his visit, João lourenço will chair a meeting with the provincial government, during which he is expected to discuss various projects underway in the region.

Still, Thursday's agenda features a visit to Luachimo Hydroelectric Plant and grant audiences to various figures from local civil society, businessmen and youth representatives.

On Friday, the Angolan Head of State will visit the neighbouring Lunda Sul province, where he will inaugurate three diamond cutting factories in the province's capital, Saurimo.

The Incumbent of Executive Power will return to Luanda on Friday.

