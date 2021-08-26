Tanzania: Tz Youth Longs to Play At Nadal Arena

PROMISING young Tennis player, Japhet Pancrass says he longs to compete in the International tennis tournament in Spain if his request for the sponsorship materialises.

The tournament that brings together high talented tennis youths from all over the world, will be staged in Spain from November 22nd to 28th this year.

The tournament has been organised by the World's largest tennis institution known as Ten Pro global.

Pancrass, 14, who landed a slot to compete among the World's talented youths in the International tournament and his two coaches, are seeking about 8750 US dollar to enable him and his two coaches to travel and compete in the event.

He has secured the chance to participate in the tournament after finishing at the top two stage in 2019 Kenya Open Junior tennis tournament.

However, Hassan Chande, the coach of Pancrass, told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that they are yet to secure any sponsorship something that makes it difficult for the mission to be accomplished.

He said that youth's preparation for the tournament started since April this year and it he has been going on well so far.

He said efforts to find sponsors to enable smooth preparation and funds to cover return tickets and accommodation are yet to yield fruits.

"We are getting impatient now, we have tried everything, but none has responded to date," said Chande. Chande said the tournament will be held at the world's largest academy called Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy which is owned by World top tennis player from Spain, Rafael Nadal.

Pancrass is among the country's talents, to confirm after winning the Under 14 Boys title in the Junior Open Tennis Championship organised by AICC Kijenge Sports Club of Arusha, and held at AICC Club courts in Arusha in June.

The coach stressed: "These competitions will involve various countries; most notably European ones. It is a very important platform for Pancrass who believes that could be his turning point," said Chande.

Among available opportunities he said are chances to sign a contract with a large sports company (Wilson), get a chance to train at Rafael Nadal academy and also to enter his name in universal tennis rankings.