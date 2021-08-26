Tanzania: Hitman Dube Joins Azam's Camp in Ndola

AZAM'S lethal striker Prince Dube Mpumelelo has joined his fellow players in Ndola, Zambia and the player has started light training there.

Under the tutelage of George Lwandamina, Azam have pitched a camp in Ndola to drill players for the 2021/22 Premier League season and the CAF Confederations Cup mission against Horsed of Somalia next month.

Born February 17th , 1997, Prince Dube is a Zimbabwean prolific goal scorer who has scored vital goals for both his national team and Azam FC.

While in Zambia, Azam will play four friendly matches in a bid to strengthen their team for CAF Confederation Cup matches early next month.

According to the information issued by the club's Communications Officer Thabit Zakaria, their first friendly match was expected to be yesterday against Red Arrows at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

On August 29th, Azam will face Zanaco and on September 2nd, they will take on Forest Rangers before winding up their signal testing games versus Zesco United.

"The team will be back on September 5th to finalise preparations before playing our first home CAF Confederation Cup match," he said.

Again, Zakaria unveiled that their top net burster Prince Dube joined his colleagues in Zambia yesterday after the end of his four-week treatment.

Azam will face Somalia outfits, Horseed SC at Azam Complex from September 10th to 12th while the reverse leg will be staged in Somalia from September 17th to 19th.

The overall winner of both legs will face Egypt's giants Pyramids with the first leg scheduled either on October 15th to 17th while second clashes set between October 22nd to 24th.

The Chamazi-based outfits have so far sealed good businesses in the ongoing transfer window after making several good signings in an effort to build a competitive side for both domestic and international clashes next season.

They include left back Edward Manyama (Tanzania), defending midfielder Paul Katema (Zambia), attacking midfielders Charles Zulu (Zambia) and Kenneth Muguna (Kenya). Others a