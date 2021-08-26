Zambia: Dar, Lusaka Throw Weight Behind Flagship Projects

ENHANCING cooperation on the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) and Tanzania Zambia Crude Oil Pipeline (TAZAMA) topped the discussion between President Samia Suluhu Hassan and newly-elected Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

The two leaders met in Zambia's capital, Lusaka on Tuesday shortly after President Hichilema took oath of office, following his landslide victory in the recent election.

President Samia also asked Zambia to continue using the Dar es Salaam Port for its imports and exports, a request that was accepted by her host, Mr Hichilema.

During their talks, the Heads of State also spoke on the need for the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) of the two countries to meet and identify different opportunities for the interest of the two countries.

"The JPC meetings will also play a great role in providing solutions to the existing challenges, for the two countries to continue enjoying benefits of the historic ties," read part of the statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Jaffar Haniu.

President Samia used the occasion to congratulate Mr Hichilema on his election, assuring him of a full and continued cooperation from Tanzania.

For his part, President Hichilema promised to maintain the existing bilateral cooperation for the gains of both parts, expressing gratitude to the Tanzanian leader for attending his inauguration.

He also conveyed his condolences to Tanzania following the loss of the former President, the late John Magufuli who died on March 17, this year.

Hichilema spoke on the need to strengthen business as a way of building and improving economic status at national and individual level.

Regarding the JPC, President Hichilema promised to ensure regular meetings for the sake of ensuring smooth operation in all areas of cooperation.

Going forward, he appreciated the former president Jakaya Kikwete for leading the Commonwealth Observer Mission in the recently conducted election.

Moreover, President Samia also invited Mr Hichilema to conduct an official tour of Tanzania, a request that was accepted by Zambia's new head of state.

For over years, these two countries have been enjoying a solid trade relationship which has proven to be beneficial for both parties economically.

The duo has continuously progressed towards economic development, with mining, agriculture, banking, financial, telecommunication, energy and industrial services being the core drivers for the economic development.

In 2019 the total trade value of between Tanzania and Zambia amounted to 265 billion US dollars.