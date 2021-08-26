Tanzania: State Demands More Efficiency in Police Force

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday directed the police force to speed up criminal investigations to ensure timely delivery of justice. She also demanded the police to release suspects if they are certain that they cannot complete the investigations against them.

Opening the Senior Police Officers Conference 2021 in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, President Samia also directed the force to consult with other stakeholders and work on laws that deny bail pending investigations to reduce the burden on the government.

She was clearly unhappy with the time taken by the police to complete their investigation and allow the case to move to the next step in the dispensation of justice.

"Delaying investigation adds burden to the government, therefore, for the cases that you cannot complete investigations you should release the detainees," she noted. According to her, as of August 22 this year, the number of remand prisoners stood at 15,194 and 16,542 prisoners. The former includes those who stayed there for a week, a month, a year and so on.

President Samia challenged the police force to improve the capacity to carry out investigations efficiently and effectively, in line with legal, policy and operational requirements.

She said it was high time the force developed modern systems to reciprocate with changes brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Failure to embrace technological changes will subject the force to a higher number of criminal attacks, stated the President.

The Head of State clarified that the fourth industrial revolution has spiked cyber-attacks, hence the law enforcers must prepare to deal with such sophisticated incidents, by working closely with Interpol and other agencies.

She cautioned on the increase of online violence, where perpetrators are using SIM cards that are not registered in the country.

Ms Samia emphasised community policing to help identify and solve social problems, and that all members of the public should become active allies in the effort to enhance the safety.