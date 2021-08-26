Tanzania: Govt Coughs 172.6bn/ - to Settle Outstanding Debts

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said the government has spent a sum of 172.6bn/- to clear various outstanding debts it owes civil servants.

Premier Majaliwa disclosed this while addressing the Tanzania Local Government Workers Union (TALGWU) General Assembly which convened in Dodoma, yesterday.

The PM directed the leadership of TALGWU to utilise all its funds and resources to serve the interests of the members and avoid mismanagement.

"I am calling upon all employers to adhere to the Standing Order for the Public Service, 2009 to solve the challenge of employees not being reimbursed their travel expenses and other benefits immediately after retirement," said Mr Majaliwa.

The Premier used the platform to urge TALGWU members to continue working with a high degree of integrity in dispensing their duties.

Mr Majaliwa on the other hand expressed the government's commitment to continue supporting trade unions in promoting the welfare of the workers.

The PM urged the incoming TALGWU leadership to execute their constitutional roles professionally, while placing the interest of their members in the forefront.

He encouraged them to further strengthen the unity, which he described as among the great armaments in advocating for the rights and strengthening the welfare of workers in the country.

Mr Majaliwa issued a six days ultimatum to the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) Ms Jenista Mhagama, to ensure the 18 councils which do not possess the workers councils to do so.

The PM used the platform to urge the public to continue observing preventive measures against Covid-19 pandemic as advised by medical experts, calling on people to immediately visit health facilities for diagnosis and treatment when noting any symptoms related to the disease.

"It's quite clear that the whole world is facing the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Tanzania is also affected by the pandemic and some of us have lost our loved ones and others are suffering from the disease. It is important that we continue taking all the necessary precautions to prevent ourselves from contracting Covid-19," the PM stressed.

The Premier observed that Covid-19 vaccines are readily available across the country including in Dodoma, noting there are 89 centres administering vaccines in the region.

He noted that the crucial services are being offered through mobile centres, whereby medical personnel administer vaccination in areas with a large number of people such as construction sites among others.

"I would like to assure members of the public that the vaccines are safe, the exercise is carried out voluntarily and no one will be forced to take the vaccines without their own consent. I call upon people to shun any misinformation relating to the Covid-19 jabs," noted Mr Majaliwa.

On her part, Ms Mhagama applauded President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Prime Minister Majaliwa for supervising the activities of trade unions in accordance with the specified guidelines and laws of the country.

She was of the view that TALGWU is among the strongest trade unions in the country, adding that she can confidently declare the leadership of TALGWU as a strong one and work in accordance to the guidelines in serving its members.

TALGWU Secretary General, Mr Rashidi Mtima also extended recognition to the President for continuing to take all the necessary steps in overcoming challenges and strengthening the welfare of workers within the country.