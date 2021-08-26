Tanzania: Dar Gun Attack - President Samia Orders in-Depth Probe

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed the police force to conduct an in-depth investigation on the mid-day shootout in Dar es Salaam that left five people dead, including police officers and a security guard.

Three police officers and a private security guard from SGA Security Company were shot down by a gunman near the French embassy in Dar es Salaam yesterday, with the unidentified shooter also killed in the shootout.

President Samia, who sent his deepest sympathies and condolences to the Minister for Home Affairs, George Simbachawene, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro and families, relatives, and friends who lost their loved ones in the incident, ordered security organs to swiftly probe into the incident.

She urged Tanzanians to remain calm as the police in collaboration with other defence and security organs, continue their investigation into the criminal incident that occurred along Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road close to the intersection of Kenyatta and Kinondoni Roads.

Ms Samia prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, so that they can continue with their duties and the deceased to rest in peace. "The gunman has been neutralised, and the situation is calm. I instruct the police to conduct a thorough investigation on the matter," reads in part her Twitter account @SuluhuSamia.

The motive of the attack is not clear as the Head of Police Operations, Commissioner of Police Liberatus Sabas confirmed to reporters that six other people were injured in the incident. He said out of the six casualties, five are police officers and one SGA employee, who were all admitted at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

Police on duty at the French mission and a nearby bank tried to stop the gunman, who was yelling that he wanted to kill police officers, according to witnesses.

IGP Sirro said they are investigating the incident to establish the identity of the attacker and the motive.

"We want to know where he came from, who he is, and let you know proper details. As you see in short video clips circulating on social media, the incident involved a man who attacked police officers on duty and shot them with a pistol and then took a Submachine Gun (SMG) and started attacking other officers who were in the surrounding area," he said.

Detailing on the fatal incident, Commissioner Sabas said after killing police officers the gunman went into hiding in a guard booth outside the French embassy and was spraying bullets before the police shot him dead.

"I cannot say that this incident is related to terrorism because we have launched an investigation that will lead us to find the right answers on the nature of this incident," he noted.

The Commissioner called on Tanzanians to report criminals or people who they suspect could be associated with crimes. According to an eye-witness, the man arrived at Stanbic Bank headquarters and went straight to a police booth which had two policemen and shot them dead at point-blank before taking their weapons.

The witness further said after taking the weapons, he started shooting sporadically in the air and people who were in commuter buses ran away for cover.