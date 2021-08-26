Tanzania: No Sugar Shortage, Says Tpc

THE Tanganyika Planting Company (TPC) Limited has allayed fears of a possible sugar shortage in the country.

The Kilimanjaro-based firm said yesterday it had more than 18,873 tonnes of sugar in its stock.

The company maintained that the ongoing report(s) of the shortage was a plot by unscrupulous traders to hike sugar price in the regions of Arusha, Tanga, Manyara, Singida and Kilimanjaro.

"One of our warehouses is capable of storing 7,000tonnes and as of today, we had more than 3,000 tonnes of sugar, where's that shortage talked about?" queried TPC chief executive officer in charge of administration, Jaffary Ally.

The TPC official noted that the firm was continuing with production amid speculations of a shortage of the sweetener.

According to Mr Ally, the factory daily production stands at 600 tonnes, whose sales on daily basis range from 400 to 450 tonnes.

"This goes to show that the northern zone is self-sufficient as far as Sugar commodity is concerned," he said.

The assertion comes amid reports that unscrupulous traders were reported to have been hoarding the product, thus hiking its price.

The country's four factories of Kagera Sugar, Kilombero Sugar, Mtibwa Sugar Estates and TPC Ltd together produce an estimated 370,000 tonnes of sugar annually against the domestic demand for about 670,000 tonnes.

On his part, Moshi District Commissioner Said Mtanda vowed to flush out such unscrupulous dealers.

The DC asserted that there was no sugar shortage reportage reported at his office, saying those hoarding the precious commodity will be equally dealt with.

The latest shortage in Sugar was last reported in April 2020 where retail prices went up.

A kilogramme of sugar in most parts of the country had shot up from 2,500/- 2,800/- to 4,500/-.