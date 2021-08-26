Tanzania: Mtwara to Implement Key Socio-Economic Projects

MTWARA Regional Commissioner Brigadier General Marco Gaguti said he was committed to supervising implementing key socio-economic projects in the region so as to provide better services to the public.

He made the revelation here when presenting a progress report on implementation of the 2021/ 2025 ruling party manifesto in Mtwara Region before the CCM regional Central Committee here yesterday.

Elaborating, the RC noted that water projects was one of the schemes currently being implemented in the region, where he assigned his team to make a follow up in all 71 water schemes currently under implementation.

"I want to assure you that we are committed to make sure that all water projects in our region are developed and completed on time... to provide services to the citizens of Mtwara," he said.

He further said water availability is low mostly in rural areas, where only 60 per cent of the population has access in comparison to 95 per cent in urban areas.

Earlier, the CCM Chairperson in Mtwara Yusuf Nannila directed the government in the region to make a follow up and oversee the implementation of all projects.

Mr Nannila said that some of the projects were being implemented at a snail pace, a move that delays provision of water services to citizens in the region.

Meanwhile, the party in Mtwara has directed the RC to form a special team to investigate the shoddy construction of a Vocational Education and Training Institute in Chikundi Village Masasi District in Mtwara.

Mr Nannila said that the buildings at the institute fail to offer the value of money in comparison to 1.6bn/ provided by the government to execute the project.

He said a team of Prevention and Combating Corruption Bureau (PCCB) and police among others, should make a follow up and reveal how 1.6bn/ was spent on the low value buildings.

"We have tasked the Regional Commissioner to form a team to investigate the management of the construction of the institute in Masasi, the team should make a follow up and reveal how 1.6bn/ was spent on the low value buildings," he said.

Nannila said that the CCM regional committee official tour made at the institute to inspect the progress of Party's Manifesto was not satisfied with the buildings constructed at the site.