South Africa: A Shot in the Arm for a Shot At Gold - SA Medal 'Banker' Anruné Weyers Embraces Tokyo Opportunity After Covid Scare

26 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gary Lemke in Tokyo

Medal hope Anruné Weyers is competing in her final Paralympics. Just getting to Tokyo has been a challenge but once it's over she wants to inspire people to move.

Anruné Weyers uses an analogy to describe what being at her third and final Paralympic Games is like. "You can't expect a lucky packet to be overfull. It can only hold so much and give so much, but we need to be grateful that we're still receiving." In other words, there's still more to come out of that lucky packet.

Weyers, the 28-year-old world champion over 400m in the T47 class and silver medallist from Rio 2016 over that distance, and one of Team SA's "bankers" for a medal, is at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics for a reason.

And she is here to embrace whatever that is. "Yes, we chose a word before coming here and that is 'embrace'. The mere fact that I'm here is nothing short of a matter of celebration. Because, a month ago I honestly had doubts about making the Paralympics."

That doubt did not come from her form or her times, where she is gold medal favourite in the 400m and in the "anything can happen"...

More From: Daily Maverick

