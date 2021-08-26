Nigeria: Buhari Son Weds, Buys Each Guest iPhone, iPad

Imagine attending a wedding and instead of gifting the newlyweds as is the tradition, the love birds instead gift you with a mobile phone worth Sh170,000.

Well, this is what happened at the wedding of Yusuf Buhari, son of Nigeria President Muhammadu.

Reports in the Nigerian media suggest the young Buhari, who recently tied the knot with his sweetheart Zahra, gifted each wedding guest with an iPhone 12 pro max, the latest IPad, and other expensive items as souvenirs. The phone costs Sh170,000 but the other gifts are said to have cost an additional Sh80,000.

The gifts are said to have been handed to the guests who include President Buhari, his wife, Aisha Buhari, plus Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during a post-wedding luncheon in Abuja.

The colourful event, held at the Old Banquet Hall of the State House, was the concluding part of the marriage ceremony between the son of President Buhari, Yusuf, and his new wife, Zahra, which commenced on Friday.

Yusuf had taken Zahra, daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero, as wife at an elaborate ceremony in Bichi, Kano State, Friday, playing host to a huge crowd of dignitaries, including President Buhari, the Vice President, governors, top politicians and business moguls from within and outside the country. In total, the gifts handed to guests are said to have cost upwards of Sh150 million.

The BBC reports that private jets filled up the runway of the airport in the northern Nigerian city of Kano as members of Nigeria's elite and West African dignitaries flew in for the wedding, described as the biggest celebrity of the year.

The pair met at the University of Surrey in the UK.