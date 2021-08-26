Zimbabwe Ready for the Challenge At the Paralympics Games

WITH the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games underway, Zimbabwe's chef de mission Ignatius Vambe says they are looking forward to an exciting competition.

Zimbabwe is represented by Vimbai Zvinowanda and Pamela Shumba in athletics after reaching the qualifying mark early this year in Dubai.

Shumba will compete in 100m T12 on September 1 and Zvinowanda will be up for T47 200m on September 4.

The 2020 Paralympic Games were officially opened on Tuesday.

"Morale is high, the girls know they came here through qualification. They have been working hard with their coach and that has given them confidence.

"In terms of what we need, everything is readily available," said Vambe.

Vambe said the experience at the qualifying event in Dubai is coming into handy and the athletes are adjusting well ahead of their events.

"The Dubai experience has greatly helped them, so it's not something very new to them. In Dubai we had 150 countries, so the environment is almost the same even though here it's a bit bigger. So that was a very good preparatory ground," said Vambe.

The Games are running until September 5.