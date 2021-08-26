Kenya: Naivasha Welder Scoops Sh10 Million Betting Windfall

A Naivasha-based welder is the latest millionaire in town after amassing an Sh10 million windfall via Kenya's leading betting firm, Mozzart Bet.

John Nyoike won this staggering amount after staking Sh1,150 on ten matches.

These include games from England's second-tier league, commonly referred to as the Championship, the UEFA Champions League, and Iceland league matches.

"I understand it (the Championship) well," he explained with a smile.

At times, the matches are really unpredictable but I have the experience. I did some research on the recent results of the teams in the UEFA Champions League. Then I also placed bets on Icelandic teams which is a league I like because home teams rarely lose."

The windfall was realized after Nyoike placed an ambitious bet on Bournemouth's win over Birmingham City, Derby County's triumph versus Hull City, and both teams to score in the clash pitting Middlesbrough against QPR, and Blackburn's win over Nottingham Forest.

Nyoike also correctly predicted that Sheffield United will lose against West Brom in the other Championship game, while Benfica will beat PSV, Malmo to win over Ludogorets, Ferencvaros lose against Young Boys, Celtic's win over AZ Alkmaar in the Champions League matches, while Leinknir would beat Volsungur in Iceland.

"I like Mozzart because one get's huge bonuses when using the platform. I would advise bettors to focus on the top European league because they are now back and bet consistently because you know more about the form of a team and do a lot of research like injuries and form," added Nyoike.

The father of three who specializes in making window panes, doors, and gates, had previously won Sh98,000 and Sh169,000 courtesy of Mozzart Bet, the latter being his biggest win before the recent windfall.

"I placed a huge amount not because I was confident of winning but in the event that I win, I never want to regret and say I wish I knew because that happened the last time I won Sh.98,000."

"I plan to buy a car, land, and also invest with these returns."

Nyoike's big win comes barely a week after one of Mozzart Bet users walked away with a similar win.