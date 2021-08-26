Africa: Sports Minister Hails AU Role in Supporting African Sport Unions

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy lauded the African Union (AU) Commission's distinguished efforts in support of promoting African sport unions over the past period.

During a meeting Wednesday with ambassador Amira el-Fadil, AU Commissioner for Social Affairs and President of the Association of African Sports Confederation (UCSA) Ahmed Nasser, to discuss joint cooperation, the minister wished the AU commissioner success in her mission.

The minister underlined the importance of boosting African cooperation in support of youth, along with advocating sports.

Sobhy extended the invitation for a number of African sports and youth ministers to partake in a ministerial meeting in Egypt to probe scopes of cooperation in the sport and youth domains.

He further pointed out to the deeply rooted ties binding Egypt and sisterly African states.

The minister reiterated Egypt's ability to host the various AU activities, citing Egypt's organization of a host of successful international, Arab and African contests throughout the year.

For her part, el-Fadil underscored the Egyptian minister's role in further enhancing cooperation with African countries, along with his fruitful participation in the meetings of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

She said the convocation of an African sports ministers meeting in Egypt is currently being mulled.