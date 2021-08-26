Egypt: Cairo, Tripoli Discuss Preparations for Re-Opening Egyptian Embassy in Tripoli, Consulate in Benghazi

26 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Head of Egypt's mission in Tripoli Tamer Moustafa discussed with a number of ministers in the Libyan government preparations for re-opening the Egyptian embassy in Tripoli as well as the consulate in Benghazi.

The move comes to affirm Egypt's constant support to Libya's stability, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

The Egyptian diplomat's meetings with the Libyan ministers of foreign affairs, planning, oil and gas, housing, labor, and economy touched on the overall bilateral ties and means to further enhance them.

The two sides also tackled the reconstruction process in Libya and possibilities for benefiting from the Egyptian experience in various fields; given President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives for providing Libya with needed support in this regard.

Egyptian efforts to support Libya in confronting the coronavirus pandemic and keeping the airlift launched by Cairo to transfer liquid Oxygen to all Libyan areas were also discussed.

Egypt's support to Libya and its readiness to make all possible endeavors to implement the stipulated roadmap was also affirmed during the meetings.

