Egypt: Sisi Urges Maximizing Benefits From 'Mostakbal Misr' Project

26 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted Wednesday the importance of continued coordination among relevant state bodies to maximize the benefits of Mostakbal Misr "Egypt's Future" project.

The project is part of another mega national project dubbed, "New Delta Project," which seeks to reclaim over 2 million feddans, in line the State's strategy to expand the area of agricultural land for integrated agricultural development.

Sisi was speaking during a meeting with Air Marshal Mohamed Abbas Helmi, commander of the Egyptian Air Force, Maj. Gen. Ihab el Far, head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority (AFEA), and Maj. Gen. Amir Sayed Ahmed, presidential adviser for urban development.

The president discussed the project's main elements, including road networks, wells, wastewater treatment facilities, and power supply networks.

The project is part of the State's ongoing efforts to improve the agricultural production sector to add value to the agriculture and food industry and create more jobs.

Vice Chairman of the AFEA for the Northern and Western Military Regions Maj. Gen. Ahmed El Ezazi and Director of Mostakbal Misr project Pilot Bahaa El-Ghannam attended the meeting.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X