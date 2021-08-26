Egypt: Sisi Urges Maximizing Benefits From 'Mostakbal Misr' Project

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted Wednesday the importance of continued coordination among relevant state bodies to maximize the benefits of Mostakbal Misr "Egypt's Future" project.

The project is part of another mega national project dubbed, "New Delta Project," which seeks to reclaim over 2 million feddans, in line the State's strategy to expand the area of agricultural land for integrated agricultural development.

Sisi was speaking during a meeting with Air Marshal Mohamed Abbas Helmi, commander of the Egyptian Air Force, Maj. Gen. Ihab el Far, head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority (AFEA), and Maj. Gen. Amir Sayed Ahmed, presidential adviser for urban development.

The president discussed the project's main elements, including road networks, wells, wastewater treatment facilities, and power supply networks.

The project is part of the State's ongoing efforts to improve the agricultural production sector to add value to the agriculture and food industry and create more jobs.

Vice Chairman of the AFEA for the Northern and Western Military Regions Maj. Gen. Ahmed El Ezazi and Director of Mostakbal Misr project Pilot Bahaa El-Ghannam attended the meeting.