Egypt: NCW Praises Support of President's Spouse to Youth

The National Council for Women (NCW) hailed on Wednesday the support of Intissar El Sisi, wife of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, to youth of both genders in all domains.

The president's spouse voiced her support and sponsorship of a competition launched by the Youth and Sports Ministry themed the "Beginning of a dream", targeting youth nationwide, with total prizes amount to EGP 1.375 million.

The competition aims at increasing and encouraging the youth contribution to society, community initiatives, along with other moral and positive activities to serve the interests and goals of Egypt Vision 2030.

President of NCW Maya Morsi praised the recorded speech for the president's spouse, which was aired during the launch of the initiative, and asserted the country's eagerness on empowering youth.

In her recorded speech, Egypt's First Lady said the Egyptian State has always worked for empowering youths in all domains but the current period witnessed a radical change in the State's belief that the contribution and role of youth is indispensable in shaping the present and building the future.