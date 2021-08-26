Rwanda/Somalia: CAF Champs League - APR FC Shaping Up for Mogadishu City Club Test

Champions APR FC hope to be in perfect shape for preliminary round of Total Champions League clash against Somalia's Mogadishu City Club in Kigali.

The first qualifying CAF Champions League round matches will be played between 12 and 19 September 2021.

The Rwanda Premier League heavyweights have failed to impress in continental competitions despite dominating the domestic scene where they have won 19 league titles and 14 Peace Cups in the last 27 years.

The army side has also won the Cecafa Kagame Cup three times in 2004, 2007 and 2010.

APR football club was the first team to have their players undergo Covid-19 tests before resuming training on Friday. Players and other club staff took the coronavirus tests after the Ministry of Sports gave a green light to sports activities - training and competitions - for full resumption but under strict health guidelines.

After undergoing the medical tests, all the players, coaching staff, and other necessary support personnel will stay in the same residence to minimize the contamination risks and ensure that their health is monitored daily.

APR has a busy campaign ahead as they gear up to represent the country in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League and also retain the league title they claimed unbeaten last season.

List of 28 players submitted to CAF

Armel Kenese, Dieudonne Ndayishimiye, Claude Niyomugabo, Aimable Nsabimana, Hassan Karera, Aime Placide Rwabuhihi, Djuma Nizeyimana, Blaise Itangishaka, Jacques Tuyisenge, Djabel Manishimwe, Gilbert Mugisha, Gylain Ngabonziza, Alexandre Mutabaruka, Lague Byiringiro, Bonheur Mugisha, Heritier Ahishakiye, Innocent Nshuti, Prince Buregeya, AlainK witonda, Keddy Nsanzimfura, Yannick Bizimana, Ir'shad Nseniyumva, Omborenga Fitina, Anicet Ishimwe, Bosco Ruboneka, Yunusu Nshimiyimana, Yves Mugunga and Pierre Ishimwe.