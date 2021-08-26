South Africa: Activists Call On African Health Leaders to Prioritise High-Impact Alcohol Policy Measures

analysis

The products and the practices of the alcohol industry are wreaking havoc in our communities. They fuel violence and road traffic deaths, abuse and neglect of children; they drive diseases such as cancer, mental ill-health and heart disease, as well as HIV/AIDS; they cause massive loss of human potential and economic productivity.

Tungamirai Zimonte is a board member at Movendi International and founder at Youth against Alcoholism and Drug Dependency (YADD), Zimbabwe. William Ntakuka is Kenya regional representative to the UN, Movendi International.

"Health is wealth." It's an African proverb that shows how important good health and wellbeing are to the people in our continent. And our communities are longing for change and improvements in the area of health, healthcare and disease prevention.

That is why we are participating this week in a highly important but somewhat overlooked meeting of the World Health Organization in the African region. The 47 member countries of the World Health Regional Office for Africa gather digitally for the annual regional committee meeting. Health leaders from across our region discuss an ambitious agenda ranging from Covid-19 response to digital health.

There are many challenges and threats to health and development that we and our communities...