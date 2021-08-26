South Africa: Slain Gauteng Health Manager Babita Deokaran's Sister Shares Heartfelt and Angry Letter About Her Murder

analysis

Babita Deokaran's sister Renu Williams has posted a letter to South Africans on her Facebook page, begging that her sister's death not be in vain and calling for the 'barbarians' who mowed her down to 'experience hell on Earth'.

Babita Deokaran was a key witness and whistle-blower in various investigations into fraud and corruption, most notably tenders linked to Covid-19.

We publish Renu Williams' post in full.

#justiceforbabitadeokaran

Dear South Africans,

I am usually positive and hopeful for our country despite the naysayers and bad news that never seems to end. Our people are mostly amazing people.

But now as we get ready to say goodbye to my sister tomorrow I am embarrassed, disgusted and angry! In other parts of the world honesty is applauded and celebrated. Accolades are showered on you. You are a hero.

This is my sister Babita Deokaran. She was rewarded for being an honest, hardworking and loyal government employee by having 12 bullets pumped into her. She had no chance; the perpetrators did not want to scare her. They wanted to eliminate her. Where in the world is that okay and acceptable? Where in the world are you...