South Africa: Bond Market Reform and DMTN Standards - Phase 2 Begins

26 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

Distressed entities that have defaulted on their obligations and require debt restructures are no longer a theoretical concept in the South African Debt Capital Markets (DCM). Real examples of these - including the topical Land Bank default - have taught us that investor protections need to be strengthened and that market standards for Domestic Medium Term Note (DMTN) Programmes need to be raised, so that we, as institutional investors, are better able to meet our fiduciary obligations to our clients.

A long journey

The journey by institutional investors to achieve better investor protections has been a long one. In November 2017, Futuregrowth (individually as well as part of ASISA FISC) embarked on a series of engagements with the JSE in order to effect changes to its Debt Listing Requirements (DLRs). These offered very little protection for investors, and we believed they needed significant improvement. New DLRs were eventually issued by the JSE on 31 July 2020.

While the new DLRs are an improvement on the previous version, we believe they still fall short in some key aspects.

When it became apparent that the JSE had back-tracked on its initial stance on including vital investor protections, Futuregrowth made written representations to...

