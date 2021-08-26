South Africa: Employment Intervention - How to Keep Young Women From Being Left Further Behind

26 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sharmi Surianarain

To build resilience in young women's employment, we must help them get resilient jobs. This means focusing employment interventions on growth sectors that already employ large numbers of women and dismantling the barriers that lock women out of other well-paid, secure sectors of the economy.

Eighteen months into the Covid-19 pandemic, where do young women stand? While governments and societies often say they are protecting their women and children in crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed that our systems are often designed to do exactly the opposite. Triply disadvantaged, women have been the most exposed, the least protected, and the overwhelming bearers of extra burdens.

First, women have borne the brunt of pandemic-related job losses, in part because of the types of jobs they hold - informal, temporary and insecure. Large numbers work in community, social and personal services, wholesale and retail, and in private homes, all of which have been deeply affected by the crisis. As the economy opens back up, the data shows that young women are returning in even greater concentrations to the same key industries for employment. Without structural incentives that push women towards less precarious roles, women are in danger of "building back worse" -...

