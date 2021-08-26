Nigeria: Us, Yali Hub Move to Enhance Clean, Sustainable Environment in South-West Nigeria

The United States government, through the Mandela Washington Fellowship, has reiterated its commitment to enhance clean and sustainable environment in South-west Nigeria.

The US government, earlier in the year, offered a grant through the Mandela Washington Fellowship, to Young Africa Leadership Initiative (YALI), to promote clean and sustainable environment in South-west Nigeria, through the Clean Up Nigeria Campaign initiative.

The grant, totaling over $24,000, was used by the YALI Hub to mobilise volunteer groups, who embarked on total evacuation of blocked drainages around the South-west states, including Lagos State, with support from environmental experts from the private and government agencies.

The YALI Hub comprises of Mandela Washington Fellowship, Regional Leadership Centre and the YALI Online Network.

Speaking at the closing event of the Clean Up Nigeria Campaign project in Lagos recently, the Deputy Public Affairs Officer, United States Consulate General in Lagos, Jennifer Foltz, said the US government partnered YALI Hub to promote environmental protection and proper waste management in South-west Nigeria.

"The YALI Hub has its expertise and well connected networks of people that manage waste. The Clean Up Nigeria Campaign, which is an initiative of YALI Hub, was able to mobilise volunteers who partnered with the hub to clean up South-west states, including Lagos State, since January this year. Through the campaign, YALI Hub was able to boost the momentum around young volunteers, who engaged themselves in a clean up exercise in Lagos and the South-west states.

Keeping the environment clean is about safeguarding the health of humans and animals, which will greatly impact on the economy," Foltz said.

Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Lagos Mainland Constituency, Moshood Olarenwanjun Oshun, who commended the initiative of the Clean Up Nigeria Campaign group, said the partnership between the group and the Lagos State government, was a welcomed development that would promote sustainable environment in Lagos State and improve the health conditions of the people of Lagos.

"Lagos State, through its agencies, will continue to support the Clean Up Nigeria Campaign initiative. Each time a group of volunteers clean up any part of Lagos, they contribute towards building a sustainable environment for the state, which is in line with the state government's initiative. Flooding has been a major challenge in cities like Lagos, caused by blocked of drainages, which can cause ill-health to people living close to drainages. So the Clean Up Nigeria Campaign initiative, which was extended to South-west Nigeria, where Lagos is located, has helped in no small measure in keeping Lagos clean and safe," Oshun said.

Coordinator, YALI Hub, Mr. Austin Emmanuel, who commended the US government for the grant, said YALI Hub was inspired by the need to enhance clean and sustainable environment in South-west Nigeria, Lagos inclusive.

"Unhealthy environmental impinges on the economy of any nation, especially as it affects the good health of its citizens. It is for this reason that YALI Hub partnered Lagos State government to clean up blocked drainages in Lagos and its suburbs. We started the campaign with youth volunteers in Lagos since January, and we have impacted Lagos and its economy in the last eight months," Emmanuel said.

He further said although great impact had been made in Lagos and the South-west states in terms of keeping the environment clean, he however promised to sustain the initiative to ensure a cleaner environment in Lagos and other South-west states.

Co-founder of Nest Innovation Hub, Mr. Oluwajoba Oloba, whose innovation hub provided the technical support for the implementation of the campaign, said Nest Innovation Hub supported the campaign because of its importance in keeping the environment clean.

"Lagos has over 20 million people that generate waste on a daily basis, and if such waste is not properly managed, it could hamper economic growth and health of citizens. We decided to support the campaign because of its direct impact on the people and the economy," Oloba said.