South Africa: Poaching the Scavengers - the Use of Vultures for Muti Has Brought At Least One Species Close to Extinction

25 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

Traditional healers are notoriously secretive, but researcher Mbali Mashele, with the help of an NGO, the Kukula Traditional Health Practitioners Association, was able to get some of its members to open up about the illegal use of endangered vultures.

In the northeastern corner of South Africa, between 400 and 800 vultures are believed to be killed each year for muti -- and a source for these birds is the Kruger National Park.

This alarming figure emerged from a first-of-its-kind study that delved into the practices of traditional healers living in the Bushbuckridge area of Mpumalanga.

Some traditional healers admitted to using vultures for medicine, and on average were buying between one and two of these raptors a year.

The study used a questionnaire and 51 traditional healers living in the Bushbuckridge area were interviewed.

"Most of the vultures are harvested within protected areas like Kruger National Park, where they [poachers] go in illegally," says Mashele, who was the lead author...

