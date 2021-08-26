South Africa: I Have a Dream That One Day Soon a New Political Party of Hope and Renewal Will Rise From the Ashes of the ANC

opinion

In my land of dreams, I see the ANC losing its moral integrity and know it will never regain those golden years and place that it once occupied in the hearts and minds of the South African people, the African continent, or the international community. It dies a natural death and gives rise to new life.

Here we go again: Durban residents warned to stay indoors after second toxic chemical fire

Ashley Forbes

Ashley Forbes became active in student organisations while at high school, and was active in the establishment of the United Democratic Front in 1983. He later joined uMkhonto we Sizwe, the military wing of the ANC. He went into exile in 1986 and completed his military training in Angola. After his release from Robben Island in 1991 he completed a three-year Business Management diploma in Singapore. He assisted with the establishment of the Robben Island Museum and returned to the island in an act of unintended irony to take up the position of Estates and Services Manager. He is currently a fundraiser for a variety of NPOs in Cape Town.

I listened to President Cyril Ramaphosa on the final day of the Zondo Commission hearings and am...