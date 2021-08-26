South Africa: Here We Go Again - Durban Residents Warned to Stay Indoors After Second Toxic Chemical Fire

analysis

Barely a month after the massive UPL pesticides warehouse explosion in Durban, another chemical factory fire broke out south of the city on 25 August, releasing a cloud of poisonous fumes that sparked an official public health warning by the Ethekwini Municipality. The temperature of the fire under the feet of government regulators has just risen another notch as they scramble to douse growing public anxiety around chemical safety management in the city.

For the second time in as many months, thousands of Durban residents were warned to take shelter indoors and shut their windows because of dense clouds of toxic chemical fumes -- this time from a fire and explosion that broke out in a chemical resins factory and then spread to a plastics company next door.

The fire started at the KZN Resins factory in Balfour Road, Jacobs, in the early hours of 25 August.

According to Durban environmental justice activist Desmond D'Sa, who lives nearby and who drove to the plant just after the fire began, staff at the KZN Resins facility said that they were on night shift when the fire began.

D'Sa, coordinator of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance, said residents were woken...