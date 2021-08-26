South Africa: Austerity Budgeting (Not Yet) On Trial At Constitutional Court

25 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

'The constitutional commitment to realising the rights of the most vulnerable in society requires a strong and healthy public service - these are complementary constitutional imperatives, not in competition,' argues civil society organisation in an offer of friendly assistance spurned by the Constitutional Court.

On Tuesday, nine judges of the Constitutional Court heard arguments in Nehawu and Others v the Minister of Public Administration and Others, a case on: "Whether clause 3.3 of the collective agreement entered into between Government and various trade unions in 20128 is valid and enforceable." You can watch the six-hour hearing here.

Almost all the country's major unions were lined up against the government in their appeal against a December 2020 judgment of the Labour Appeal Court which found in favour of the government, claiming it was within its discretion to terminate the wage agreement, in no small part because the government was concerned about its "affordability" in the current economically depressed environment.

Since then many social justice activists have been concerned that the appeal court judgment had made a number of far-reaching pronouncements which, if left standing, have profound implications for democracy and human rights.

One of them was:

"National Treasury is given a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X