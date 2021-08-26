South Africa: Committee Demands Action On Underage Pregnancies

26 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has called on the law to take its course on the rape of minor children following reports of high learner pregnancies in Gauteng.

In a statement, the committee condemned the impregnation of learners and called on perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide to be held to account.

"The committee has noted with sadness the horrifying news of learner pregnancy in Gauteng, affecting girls as young as 10. This must be acknowledged for what it is, the rape of minors, and the law must take its course.

"Furthermore, the committee has also noted with shock the gruesome killing of the Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni by her boyfriend," the statement said.

The committee urged the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) to "strengthen its programmes, particularly on GBV".

"[This is] to ensure that all stakeholders, especially within the criminal justice system, are an effective force against GBV... Women and children live in terror in the face of violent men... The reported unavailability of rape kits at certain police stations is unacceptable," the committee said.

It called on government to fast-track the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

