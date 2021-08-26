South Africa: Cold Front Lashes Western Cape Before Moving to Other Parts of SA, Bringing Snowfall and Fierce Winds

26 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

On Thursday, a cold front made landfall in the Western Cape before moving to other parts of the country, bringing high winds and snowfall, said the South African Weather Service.

On Thursday, an "intense cold front associated with a steep upper-air trough" hit the western parts of the country, said the South African Weather Service.

Over the weekend the cold front will move to other parts of the country, it said.

On Thursday, strong to near gale-force northwesterly winds, from 50-60km/h gusting up to 80km/h, were reported in the province.

Widespread rainfall

Widespread rainfall is also expected over the western parts of the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon. This will spread to the western and southern parts of the Northern Cape overnight.

Rainfall accumulations of 20mm to 30mm can be expected, with heavier falls of 40mm to 50mm expected over the southwestern Cape, said the weather service.

This rainfall will lead to flooding in informal...

