South Africa: DBE to Take Over ECDs in April 2022

Basic Education and Social Development have told the Joint Portfolio Committee on both departments that the shift function of Early Childhood Development (ECD) will be implemented on 1 April 2022.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had announced in his 2019 State of the Nation Address that the function would migrate from the Department of Social Development to its Education counterpart.

In a statement on Thursday on their briefing to the Portfolio Committee, the departments said President Cyril Ramaphosa has subsequently signed a proclamation transferring powers of the ECD function to the Basic Education Minister.

"To this end, the two departments established various governance structures to ensure a seamless transfer of responsibilities. The departments have further reached consensus on the scope of the function shift.

"Provisions from both Chapter 5 and Chapter 6 of the Children's Act, 2005 (Act No. 38 of 2005) have been identified for transfer.

"Based on the recommendation from the Office of the Chief State Law Advisors, we have drafted two Proclamations. The first Proclamation is signed by the President, while the second Proclamation is signed by the Premiers for the transfer of power and functions to the MEC responsible for Basic Education in each province," the statement said.

The two departments further briefed the joint committee on progress made regarding the ECD function shift, particularly in relation to the ECD Census 2021 and the South African Early Years Index and Baseline Assessment.

"Information gathered as part of the [ECD Census 2021] will be used to integrate ECD into the DBE's Education Management Information System (EMIS) and thus expand the provision of education support programmes, as well as play-based learning.

"The information gained through the [South African Early Years Index and Baseline Assessment] will allow the DBE to report on Sustainable Development Goal 4.2.2 on the proportion of 4-year-olds who are developmentally on track.

"It will also enable the DBE to track the improvements that we make in the quality of ECD provision over the next five to 10 years," the statement said.