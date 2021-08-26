South Africa: President Ramaphosa Attends G20 Compact Meeting in Berlin

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Berlin, Germany, to attend a G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) meeting, which starts today.

The G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) was initiated under the G20 German Presidency in 2017 to promote private investment into the African continent.

Currently, 12 African countries have joined the initiative: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.

South Africa, which is a member of the G20, co-chairs the initiative alongside Germany.

The Berlin meetings will include a G20 Investment Summit, as well as a separate meeting of Heads of State and Government, where discussions will take place on ways in which to improve the business environment and increase investment in Africa.

The conference will also discuss vaccine production in Africa, which is key to enabling African countries build back stronger, faster and more inclusively and ensuring that post-pandemic African economies become more resilient and equitable.

President Ramaphosa is scheduled to have a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

The President is accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor

The meetings will conclude on Friday.