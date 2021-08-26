South Africa: Look Back in Astonishment - Mcebisi Jonas On the Big Takeouts From Zondo Commission, and Ramaphosa's Stealth Moves Against State Capture

analysis

After three years and volumes of startling evidence of gargantuan corruption, one of the original State Capture whistle-blowers, former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas, looks back at the Zondo Commission.

In an interview with Daily Maverick, former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa, while Jacob Zuma's deputy, had, in fact, directly attempted to mitigate some of the damage caused by decisions made by Zuma and the party.

While many have criticised Ramaphosa's testimony to the Zondo Commission, as it wrapped up in August, as tepid and more political performance than solid explanation, Jonas said there were areas where Ramaphosa, as deputy president, did push back but that were not disclosed to the commission.

"When you listened to what the president said, there is an assumption created that quite frankly he did nothing, that he did nothing to intervene," said Jonas, "when in fact the truth of the matter is there were many occasions when he did."

Jonas revealed that it was Ramaphosa, as deputy president of the ANC and head of the deployment committee, who had led the charge against the appointment by then-president Jacob Zuma of Des van Rooyen as finance minister in...