South Africa: Throwback Thursday - Nasi Goreng

analysis

There was a time, in the Seventies and Eighties, when nasi goreng was a commonplace item on many restaurant menus. And there's a reason why it is one of the most famous of all Asian dishes. It's a fame well deserved, and is worth having in your repertoire.

No recipe for nasi goreng is going to be exact. It is made in many ways and with varied ingredients, yet still carries the name. And all nasi goreng means is "fried rice". But there's more to it than that.

Nasi goreng is Indonesian at its core but is also eaten in Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and in other regions where there are Indonesian immigrant communities, including the Netherlands with its old colonial ties to Indonesia. And once upon a time it was eaten all over the world, when its fame spread to every continent and it became a staple item on very many restaurant menus.

In the Nineties, when the restaurant world changed seismically as entire regional food cultures swamped almost every major city in the world, dishes such as nasi goreng became subsumed by a proliferation of a million "foreign" dishes many of us had never heard of let alone tasted....