South Africa: Home Affairs, Where Permanent Residency Applications Go to Gather Dust in Covid-19 State of Disaster

26 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Home Affairs should resume processing permanent residency applications that have been suspended since March 2020 'as soon as possible, with measures to reduce this backlog', according to a Presidency document from earlier this month.

But it's only from 1 January 2022 the permanent residency applications would again be considered, although appeals against permit decisions restart from October 2021, according to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's State of Disaster directions in the 30 June 2021 Government Gazette.

The permanent residency application stoppage over the past 17 months has left tens of thousands of people - 33,700 by Home Affairs' own count - in limbo.

When asked whether halting the processing of permanent residence application was not a violation of the Immigration Act - its preamble stipulates expeditious issuing of residence permits though simplified procedures based on predictable and reasonable criteria - the Home Affairs written response was it "is offering services in line with the State of National Disaster and the ministerial directions. This is within the provisions of law".

The State of Disaster was declared on 15 March 2020, and has been renewed without fail since then. South Africa remains in Covid-19 lockdown; on Thursday, the country marked lockdown day...

