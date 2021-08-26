Ethiopia: U.S. Trade Rep. Hints 'If Unaddressed' Rights Violations 'Could Affect' Ethiopia's Future Agoa Eligibility

26 August 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai met virtually with Ethiopia's Senior Policy Advisor and Chief Trade Negotiator Mamo Mihretu on August 25, according to the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Global Public Affairs.

"Both leaders discussed the historic economic relationship between the United States and Ethiopia, and potential for further growth," the Bureau said in a dispatch.

During the meeting, Ambassador Tai recognized the steps Ethiopia has made toward political and economic reform. "She raised the ongoing violations of internationally recognized human rights amid the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia, which could affect Ethiopia's future African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) eligibility if unaddressed," the dispatch reads.

Both Ambassador Tai and Chief Trade Negotiator Mihretu "agreed on the importance of working together to sustain the economic partnership between the United States and Ethiopia."

