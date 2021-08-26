Ethiopia: Editorial Recall On Erroneous Insertion of a Term in the News From August 25

press release

From the editors

Addis Abeba, August 26/2021 - The editorial of Addis Standard online publication would like to recognize an erroneous inclusion of a statement during the writing of news published on August 25 under the headline of "Intelligence chief vows to eliminate TPLF, followers of its ideologies; ramp up critic against foreign countries."

It has come to our attention that the Amharic text by the director General of NISS Temesgen Tiruneh: "... ነውረኛ ድርጊቶች እንኳን ሊገስፁ ቀርቶ እንዲያውም ቀለብ ከመስፈር ጀምሮ የህክምና መድሀኒቶችና የመገናኛ መሳሪያዎችን እያመቻቹ መገኘታቸው ሳያንስ መንግስትን ሲተቹ፤ ሲጎነትሉና ሲያስፈራሩ ማየት ልብን ያደማል፤ ጨጏራ ይመልጣል፤ ቆሽትን ያሳርራል::" was translated as: "Let alone condemning, these countries are helping the T.P.L.F. including feeding it, providing medicine, communication equipment and providing arms," he said, and added, "as if that was not enough, it's heart aching to see them engaged in criticizing, agitating and threatening the government."

During this translation, the term "providing arms" was erroneously inserted among a host of other terms.

We regret the error and apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused.

The editors would like to assure our readers that it was an error committed during translation and not a deliberate attempt at misrepresenting the Director General's statement.

We would also like to thank the Ethiopian Media Authority for pointing out the error and kindly requesting for a timely retraction and apology. Accordingly, the original story is corrected with added end note from the editors.