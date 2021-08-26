South Africa: Employment and Labour On Temporary Closure of Emalahleni Labour Centre Due to Covid-19

26 August 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Emalahleni Labour Centre is temporarily closed due to officials testing positive to COVID-19. The closure is to ensure that employees who are affected and those who have been in contact with the affected employee can self-isolate and for decontamination of the office to be carried out as required.

Though the Department of Employment and Labour is concerned about the disruption of their much needed services, of paramount importance is the safety of its clients and staff members.

"Several officials have been in contact with the official who tested positive to COVID - 19. Due to the high number of employees affected at the Labour Centre, this has warranted the temporary closure of the office and in the process limit the possible further spreading of the virus," said Margaret Mazibuko, the Chief Director: Provincial Operations in Mpumalanga.

The office is expected to reopen on Monday, 30 August 2021 and clients are encouraged to use the Department's online services found on www.labour.gov.za or visit other nearby offices.

