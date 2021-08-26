Angola Reports 10 Fatalities, 199 New Cases

Luanda — Angolan health authorities reported Wednesday ten deaths, 199 new cases and 94 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The deaths occurred in the provinces of Bié 4, Cunene 3, Huíla 2, and Luanda 1, according to the daily health bulletin.

The source also mentioned 115 new cases as having been diagnosed in Luanda, 23 in Huambo, 22 in Huíla, 8 in Bié, 6 in Benguela, 6 in Cuando Cubango, 5 in Moxico, 4 in Cunene, 4 in Zaire, 3 in Cuanza Norte and 3 in Lunda Sul.

While the recoveries, 30 are residing in Huíla, 27 in Namibe, 14 in Moxico, 7 in Lunda Sul, 6 in Benguela, 4 in Luanda, 4 in Lunda Norte and 2 in Huambo.

So far, Angola has a total of 46,539 positive cases, 1,176 deaths, 42,832 recoveries and 2,531 active patients.