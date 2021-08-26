Angola: Parliament Passes Election Law On Wednesday

25 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan National Assembly will hold on September 1st its 12th Extraordinary Plenary Meeting for the final global vote on the amendment to the ex-officio and Organic Electoral Registration Laws of General Elections.

The decision emerged from the meeting of the Permanent Commission of the National Assembly, chaired by the Parliament Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, which approved the agenda for the aforementioned extraordinary session.

The MPs will also vote, in the meetings, scheduled between 31 August and 2 September, for the proposed Law on the National Bank of Angola (BNA).

