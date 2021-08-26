Angolan President Congratulates Uruguay On National Day

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Wednesday congratulated his Uruguayan counterpart Luís Lacalle Pou on his country's National Day, on 25th August.

"I have the honour, on behalf of the Angolan Executive and in my own name, to congratulate the Uruguayan people, the Government and Your Excellency on the 196th anniversary of the Independence of Uruguay", reads the message from the president reached Angop Wednesday.

He also highlighted "the remarkable progress" that Uruguay has been making in terms of promoting the development and well-being of its people.

The Angolan President expresses, in the letter, the desire of his Government to continue to identify areas of common interest, which allow leveraging cooperation in favour of the prosperity of both peoples.

Angola - Uruguay Relations

Angola and Uruguay cooperate in the political, diplomatic, economic and social fields.

Angola exports oil to Uruguay and imports meat, fish, rice, milk and cheese from the South American country, among other products.

Cooperation between the two countries include, among other sectors, agriculture, agricultural research and livestock.

Angola and Uruguay have a general cooperation agreement in the economic, scientific, technical and cultural domains (signed in 2003).

A memorandum of understanding for the establishment of political consultations between both countries was signed in 2008.

The two nations also inked an agreement on the suppression of visas in diplomatic and service passports in 2013.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries date back to March 1987.