Nigeria: Troops Foil Boko Haram Attack On Yobe Town, Kill Scores, Capture Gun Truck, Arms

26 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai have foiled an attempted attack on Babangida town in Yobe State on Wednesday 25 August 2021 by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, prowling for logistics replenishment.

The criminals made a futile effort to infiltrate the town but were met with a fierce counterattack from the vigilant troops, forcing them to retreat in disarray.

In the counter-attack, the gallant troops captured one gun truck, one Dushka Anti Aircraft Gun, two AK 47 rifles and unprimed Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) from the fleeing terrorists.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations said "Further exploitation by the troops is still ongoing".

"The dogged troops have been commended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya for their vigilance and swiftness in countering the attack".

"He also encouraged them to remain focused and avoid any form of distraction from the terrorists, who are desperate to make face-saving moves, having suffered enormous depletion in their ranks.

"Law-abiding people of Yobe State and North East in general, are assured of the Chief of Army Staff's determination to finally rout the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists from their hideouts.

"They are also encouraged to continue to avail troops with actionable information that would enhance speedy execution of ongoing Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency operations in the region."

