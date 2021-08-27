Nigeria: We'll Soon Deploy 5G Network - Govt

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Garba Danbatta, has said the federal government is ready to deploy fifth generation (5G) network across the country.

5G mobile technology has already been deployed in some countries like Australia, China, New Zealand and Thailand, an improvement on the current 4G technology.

During a presentation in Abuja on Wednesday, Danbatta said the NCC state of readiness is high for the implementation of the government's decision.

He also lauded the thriving healthy competition in the telecommunications industry, which according to him has driven down the prices of data in the country.

He said the NCC is asking for additional spectrum to be allocated by the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC) to facilitate adequate deployment.

"On the 5G, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has spoken about the Federal Government's position to deploy as soon as possible. Our state of readiness is very high."

"There's an auction committee for 5G with a deployment plan ready. As you know, without a plan, you cannot have a successful deployment.

"All we are asking is additional spectrum to be allocated by the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC). Of course some of these spectrums are ready but we have to get the Federal Government's approval to go ahead with the auctions."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Danbatta also said to provide more insight into the workings of NCC under his watch, the commission will launch a book.

"I have spoken about the first Strategic Vision Plan (SVP), comprising 8 agenda items. The SVP has come to the end and we have written a book providing documented progress we have made while implementing it. I am pleased to inform you that the book will be unveiled on 7th September, 2021."

"The Commission will continue to put in its best in the discharge of its mandate, especially in facilitating the deployment of broadband infrastructure, which is central to diversifying the Nigerian economy and national development.

"It's our belief also that the communications industry, under the leadership of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, will experience more quantum leap and retain its current flagship role in the telecommunication space."