Nigeria: 7 Killed, 74,000 Displaced By Flood in Adamawa

26 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Umar Yusuf

SEVEN persons have been confirmed killed by flood within August in Adamawa state as 74,713 others have been displaced, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) has disclosed.

Dr Mohamed Sulaiman, the Executive Secretary of the agency disclosed Thursday in Yola that 79 Villages in 16 local government areas are affected by the disaster

He said the most hit areas included Demsa, Yola South, Lamurde, Yola North and Girei Local Government Areas of the state.

" Between August 11th 2021 to date, about 74,713 people were affected in 79 communities in 16 local government areas across the state."

"The worst-hit areas include Demsa LGA with a total of 8,332 affected persons in nine communities with one dead and Lamurde LGA with about 7,725 people affected in eight communities.", he disclosed.

"Yola South, Girei and Yola North local government areas had about 7,551; 6,351 and 6,235 people affected respectively,

While Maiha Local Government Area recorded two deaths", he added

