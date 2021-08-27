Nigeria: Hushpuppi - IGP Receives Report On Abba Kyari

The IGP had in July set up the panel to investigate the relationship between Mr Kyari and a popular fraudster, Ramos Abbas, also called Hushpuppi.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, has received the report of the panel set up to investigate erstwhile Commander of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari.

The report was presented to the IGP by the chairman of the panel, Joseph Egbunike, a deputy inspector general of police.

Force spokesman, Frank Mba, made this known in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

The highly decorated Mr Kyari was indicted by a U.S. court as a conspirator in a $1.1 million fraudulent deal against a Qatari businessman by a fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly called Hushpuppi.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) had suspended Mr Kyari from office as a deputy commissioner of police and head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The suspension, which was a temporary measure, was based on the recommendation of the IGP.

Although Mr Egbunike did not disclose the details of the report, he said the committee did a thorough job.

Read full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

IGP RECEIVES NPF PANEL REPORT ON DCP ABBA KYARI

· Reiterates Commitment to the Course of Justice

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc today, 26th August, 2021, received the report of the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP) investigating the alleged indictment of the erstwhile Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The report was submitted by the chairman of the SIP, DIG Joseph Egbunike, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

2. DIG Egbunike, while presenting the report, appreciated the IGP for the confidence reposed on him and the members of the Panel to conduct the probe. He noted that the Panel commenced investigations immediately; it was inaugurated on 2nd August, 2021 and the report submitted is an outcome of a painstaking, transparent and exhaustive investigative process. He further revealed that the report presented contained the case file of the probe, evidence and findings as well as testimonies from DCP Abba Kyari and other persons and groups linked to the matter.

3. The IGP, who commended the Panel for the work done, stated that the essence of the probe was to carry out discreet investigations into the allegation levied against the Officer to enable the Force leadership to be appropriately guided in its decision-making processes. The IGP assured that a careful and expeditious review of the recommendations would be undertaken by the Force Management Team and thereafter forwarded to appropriate quarters for necessary action(s). He reiterated as always, the commitment of the Force to justice for all.

