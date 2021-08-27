Nigeria: PDP Gets New Chairman

The Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, was appointed as the acting national chairman of the main opposition party.

After two days of intra-party spat over claim to its leadership, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), affirmed Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, as the acting national chairman of the party.

This was disclosed by the party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, after the National Working Committee closed door meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Akinwonmi replaces the national chairman, Uche Secondus, who was on Monday ordered by a Rivers State High Court not to parade himself as the national chairman of the PDP.

He confirmed the rescheduling of the party's National Executive Council (NEC) for Saturday.

"Elder Yemi Akinwonmi was unanimously affirmed as Acting National Chairman.

"We will be holding our caucus and another NWC meeting tomorrow preparatory to holding our National Executive Council meeting at 12 'O'clock on Saturday," Mr Ologbondiyan told journalists.

Section 45 (2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended) says in the absence of the national chairman, the deputy national chairman from the region as the national chairman will act in that position.

The section states: "In the case of the National Chairman, he shall hand over to the Deputy National Chairman who shall, without prejudice to Section 45 (6) of the Constitution, act as the National Chairman pending the election of a replacement."

Mr Akinwonmi, who declared his assumption of office as the acting national chairman on Tuesday, was rejected by a faction of the NWC led by the Deputy National Chairman (North), Suleiman Nazif, citing the former's health condition.

Mr Nazif declared that his southern counterpart was unfit to lead the party at this moment when energetic leadership was essential in restoring normalcy to it.

Giving his reason, Mr Nazif took charge of the party affairs on Tuesday when he held an NWC meeting at the party's national secretariat against Mr Akinwonmi's earlier directive suspending meetings of the organ indefinitely.

He also scheduled an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) for Friday.

Mr Ologbondiyan said at the briefing that Mr Nazif alongside other members of the NWC adopted Mr Akinwonmi as the substantive national chairman.

"It was a unanimous meeting, there are no sides in the PDP. We can have arguments and turbulence but what is important is that we are able to breeze through the turbulence and sail," he said while fielding questions from journalists in attendance.

Atiku, David Mark attend BoT meeting

Meanwhile, members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP are currently in a crucial meeting at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES can confirm that former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, two former Senate Presidents - Pius Ayim and David Mark - are those in attendance.

The PDP Governors' Forum also fixed the meeting of its members for Thursday.

According to the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, in a statement on Wednesday, said it would discuss the raging leadership crisis in the party.

He said the meeting would commence by 5p.m. in Abuja.