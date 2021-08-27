Nigeria: Abducted Pupils of Niger Islamiyya School Released

26 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

The pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School Tegina in the Rafi local government area of Niger state abducted since May 30 this year have regained their freedom THISDAY learnt that the girls were dumped around Birnin- Gwari town in Kaduna state at about 7.30pm Thursday.

It was learnt that the remaining 130 pupils were released after six of them reportedly died of cold, malnutrition and fever.

The source told THISDAY that the children were on their way to Minna and would be received by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello on Friday after their profiling.

The Secretary to the state government Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, when contacted said " I have heard that too but I cannot say anything until when we see them".

A top politician from Rafi local government area who has been monitoring the development as it concern the pupils since they were abducted told THISDAY that " they ( Pupils) are intact.

Another top official told THISDAY that the pupils were approaching Tegina now. The source said they were likely gping to spend the night in Tegina, where they were abducted, and then move to Minna in the morning to be received by the governor.

This is a developing story

More From: This Day

