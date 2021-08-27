Nigeria: EFCC Records 33 Convictions Against Internet Fraud in 24 Hours

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, secured the conviction of three cyber criminals before Justice A. T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting Port Harcourt, Rivers State, bringing to 33 the number of internet fraud convictions recorded by the zone within 24 hours.

The zone had on Wednesday August 25, 2021 secured 30 convictions before the same Judge in Port Harcourt.

Spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said the convicted Internet fraudsters were arraigned separately on one count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretences.

They are: Okei Morrison Onome, Ejiro Nwaju, Oki Alex Efe, Omoghene Gift, Collins Odinaka, Onyue Martins Ifeanyi, Azubuike Christian, Achiever Effiong, Adeniyi Michael Femi, Eze John Paul, Akinayomide James, Adejube Isaac Oluwadunsin, Isaac Phillip, Ibrahim Olalekan Olagoke and Paul Obinna Thomas.

Others are Damilola Michael, Umoru Mosuru, Dotun Ogunboye Olaleye, Adekunle Joshua, Elliot Igunbor, Ezomo Junior, David Oluwatobi, Ereoman Emmanuel, Oyetunde Victor Temitope, Nurudeen Abiodun Imole and Adeboye Victor.

The charge against one of them reads: "That you Adebuje Isaac Oluwadunsin on the 5th day of August, 2021 at Ondo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonate the identity of one Michelle Orton a (white woman) and citizens of the United States of America in your Samsung S8 and email address cryptohackweb@gmail.com to gain advantage for yourself and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(i) and (ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2)(iv) of the same Act."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Three sureties who were arraigned for perversion of justice are Lewis Ogenkhene, Ughoshe Adolphus and Osazuwa Efosa Robertson.

The charge against Ogenkhene reads: "That you Lewis Ogenkhene (m) on or about the 15th day of September, 2020 in Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court did knowingly make a false statement to Detective Ajisafe Wasiu an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in the course of the exercise of the duties of his office which statement is untrue in any material particular and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 39(2)(a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004 and punishable under Section 39(2)(b)of the same Act."

All the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read to them.