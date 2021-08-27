Zimbabwe: Killer T Promises an Unusual Album

Popular dancehall musician Killer T, born Kelvin Kusikwenyu, says his new album which is coming out tomorrow is going to be a game changer.

Titled "Inzwai Kuchemawo Mambo", the album carries 17 tracks. The chanter said in an interview with The Herald Arts that he expects the forthcoming project to touch the lives of many.

He has worked with several producers on the album, among them Sunshine Studios, Oskid, Cymplex, Maselo, Jamal and Aya T, as he sought to give his fans a variety.

Sunshine and Oskid produced four songs apiece, while others shared the rest of the songs which have since been sampled on radio and social media platforms.

"This is not going to be an ordinary album. It is going to be huge project. There is something for everyone, reggae, dancehall and conscious. I can say that it's a mixture of everything."

The album touches on various themes such as love and the lives of orphans.

"Somehow, this is a story of my life. My mother died before I could be anything in life, but God has been good. This is the message in the song that God will always be there for you."

Killer T made a name for himself with albums such as "Ngoma Ndaimba" and "Mashoko Anopfuura" and all eyes are definitely on this latest one.

Asked how he has been viewing the music industry and how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected him, Killer T said he had grown from only being associated with dancehall and has developed into a versatile musician.

Killer T said this was time to develop and discover himself more.

"I will describe myself as a musician and not only identified as a dancehall singer," he said.

"Dancehall was our way to get recognition and I used that as a stepstone to develop. If one listens to my music, the sound has changed and it is not only dancehall.

"These trying times is when one should also use the opportunity to discover oneself. We need to be innovative and learn new things."

Killer T worked with arts promoter Werras Entertainment on his latest project.

"I worked with several people, different producers and Werras Entertainment who helped much on this album," he said.

Werras Entertainment boss Samuel 'Boss Werras' Saungweme said his wish was to see the youth succeed in music.

Saungweme has worked with several entertainers and producers in the music industry, among then Sunshine Studios where some of the songs on the album were recorded.

"I have a passion for music, hence my association with a number of singers," said Saungweme.

"I wish to see them succeed in their endeavours. I have worked with various artists such as Kinna, Freeman, Seh Calaz and many others."

Werras Entertainment has a long relationship with organisations such as the National Aids Council that include holding awareness campaigns in the fight against the spread of HIV/AIDS across the country.

They have also done campaigns against the scourge of drug abuse among the youth.

"All the programmes were done in partnership with youthful singers who can relate and appeal to the younger generation," said Saungweme.

"I believe we played our role, but much still needs to be done to ensure that the fight against HIV/AIDS and drugs is won, especially among the youth."