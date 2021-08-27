Nigeria: Revealed - Niger Pupils Fed With Expired Rice

27 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

Some legislators in the Niger State House of Assembly have alleged that school children under the Whole Grown School Feeding Programme of the federal government are being fed with expired rice in schools in the state.

The lawmakers also claimed that four pupils share one egg during their meals.

Speaking under a motion of 'Urgent Public Importance', the member representing Suleja constituency, Alhaji Liman Iya, who spoke on behalf of the legislators that carried out the investigation, also alleged that a lot of malpractices have been discovered in the school feeding programme in the state.

According to him, "We wonder why primary school pupils in the state are served poor and under-nutritious meals. We are disturbed by this, as it will defeat the purpose of the programme.

"We also received a lot of messages showing pictures of the type of food being fed the children. Our investigation showed that the rice fed the children is expired, and God knows how it was prepared."

The lawmaker also claimed their investigation revealed that the ration given to the children was not enough, pointing out that meals meant for one person "are often shared among three pupils.

The lawmaker said: "There are so many complaints across the state. So many malpractices are happening that need to be addressed."

The lawmaker, therefore, asked the Assembly to invite the state Focal Person of the programme to defend all the allegations.

After a heated debate, the Assembly agreed to summon the focal person to give explanation on the barrage of allegations.

The Speaker, Alhaji Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, therefore directed the Clerk of the Assembly to issue a summon to the focal person to appear before the Assembly next week.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X