Nigeria: Revealed - Niger Pupils Fed With Expired Rice

Some legislators in the Niger State House of Assembly have alleged that school children under the Whole Grown School Feeding Programme of the federal government are being fed with expired rice in schools in the state.

The lawmakers also claimed that four pupils share one egg during their meals.

Speaking under a motion of 'Urgent Public Importance', the member representing Suleja constituency, Alhaji Liman Iya, who spoke on behalf of the legislators that carried out the investigation, also alleged that a lot of malpractices have been discovered in the school feeding programme in the state.

According to him, "We wonder why primary school pupils in the state are served poor and under-nutritious meals. We are disturbed by this, as it will defeat the purpose of the programme.

"We also received a lot of messages showing pictures of the type of food being fed the children. Our investigation showed that the rice fed the children is expired, and God knows how it was prepared."

The lawmaker also claimed their investigation revealed that the ration given to the children was not enough, pointing out that meals meant for one person "are often shared among three pupils.

The lawmaker said: "There are so many complaints across the state. So many malpractices are happening that need to be addressed."

The lawmaker, therefore, asked the Assembly to invite the state Focal Person of the programme to defend all the allegations.

After a heated debate, the Assembly agreed to summon the focal person to give explanation on the barrage of allegations.

The Speaker, Alhaji Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, therefore directed the Clerk of the Assembly to issue a summon to the focal person to appear before the Assembly next week.