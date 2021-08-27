Kenya: Paralympics - Kenya Misses Medal in Men's 5000m T11

27 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Tokyo — The athletics program at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games started off today at the Olympic Stadium with Kenya falling off the medal bracket in the men's 5000m-T11.

Team Captain Rodgers Kiprop finished fourth in a Personal Best time of 15 minutes, 27.06 Seconds and he said that the punishing humidity took a tall on him.

The other Kenyan in the race Wilson Bii, who won bronze in Rio four years ago, finished last in the race that was won Brazilian Jacques Yeltsin, Karasawa Kenya of Japan took silver while compatriot Wada Shinya settled for bronze.

-More to follow-

